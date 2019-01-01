ñol

Anglo American Platinum
(OTCPK:AGPPF)
106.21
00
At close: May 26
161.33
55.1200[51.90%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low81.95 - 167.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 264.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap28.1B
P/E5.58
50d Avg. Price120.23
Div / Yield8/7.53%
Payout Ratio35.14
EPS-
Total Float-

Anglo American Platinum (OTC:AGPPF), Dividends

Anglo American Platinum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Anglo American Platinum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 25, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Anglo American Platinum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo American Platinum.

Q
What date did I need to own Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo American Platinum.

Q
How much per share is the next Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) will be on August 25, 2003 and will be $3.70

Q
What is the dividend yield for Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo American Platinum.

