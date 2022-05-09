Ag Growth Expands Its Credit Facility

by

Ag Growth International Inc AFN AGGZF increased its revolving credit facilities by ~C$150 million.

The Series B and C Notes, with a principal amount owing of ~C$57 million, will be concurrently retired through the expanded credit facilities.

Ag Growth's revolving credit facilities now total ~C$694 million.

"While we will continue to carefully manage our overall balance sheet and leverage position, the timing was right to revisit our credit facility to ensure it aligns with AGI's needs given the substantial geographic expansion we've achieved over recent years," commented CEO Tim Close.

Price Action: AFN shares are trading lower by 4.17% at C$38.35 on TSX, and AGGZF is lower by 1.90% at $29.46 on the last check Monday.

