Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS Estimate
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$8.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$10.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Affimed using advanced sorting and filters.
Affimed Questions & Answers
When is Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) reporting earnings?
Affimed (AFMD) is scheduled to report earnings on June 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which beat the estimate of $-0.23.
What were Affimed’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $599.4K, which missed the estimate of $1.4M.
