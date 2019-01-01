American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Dividends

American Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on May 27, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group (AFG). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.56
There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group (AFG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on May 27, 2022
American Financial Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Financial Group (AFG) was $0.56 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.