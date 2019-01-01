African Discovery Gr (OTC:AFDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of May 31)
$861.7K
Earnings History
No Data
African Discovery Gr Questions & Answers
When is African Discovery Gr (OTCPK:AFDG) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for African Discovery Gr (OTCPK:AFDG)?
There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr
What were African Discovery Gr’s (OTCPK:AFDG) revenues?
There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr
