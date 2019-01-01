ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
African Discovery Gr
(OTCPK:AFDG)
0.0437
00
At close: May 9
0.0723
0.0286[65.26%]
After Hours: 8:44AM EDT

African Discovery Gr (OTC:AFDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

African Discovery Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of May 31)

$861.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of African Discovery Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

African Discovery Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is African Discovery Gr (OTCPK:AFDG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for African Discovery Gr (OTCPK:AFDG)?
A

There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr

Q
What were African Discovery Gr’s (OTCPK:AFDG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for African Discovery Gr

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.