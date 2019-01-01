QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
African Discovery Group Inc primary business from which it currently generates revenue includes power, agriculture/sustainability, media, strategic minerals, and finance sectors on the African continent.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

African Discovery Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy African Discovery Gr (AFDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of African Discovery Gr (OTCPK: AFDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are African Discovery Gr's (AFDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for African Discovery Gr.

Q

What is the target price for African Discovery Gr (AFDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for African Discovery Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for African Discovery Gr (AFDG)?

A

The stock price for African Discovery Gr (OTCPK: AFDG) is $0.067 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:51:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does African Discovery Gr (AFDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Discovery Gr.

Q

When is African Discovery Gr (OTCPK:AFDG) reporting earnings?

A

African Discovery Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is African Discovery Gr (AFDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for African Discovery Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does African Discovery Gr (AFDG) operate in?

A

African Discovery Gr is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.