AFC Gamma
(NASDAQ:AFCG)
17.57
0.03[0.17%]
At close: May 27
18.15
0.5800[3.30%]
After Hours: 5:38PM EDT
Day High/Low17.48 - 17.7
52 Week High/Low14.9 - 25.5
Open / Close17.61 / 17.57
Float / Outstanding15.7M / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.168.3K / 158.6K
Mkt Cap346.9M
P/E9.5
50d Avg. Price17.73
Div / Yield2.2/12.52%
Payout Ratio100.54
EPS0.53
Total Float15.7M

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), Dividends

AFC Gamma issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AFC Gamma generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.4%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AFC Gamma Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AFC Gamma (AFCG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFC Gamma. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on April 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own AFC Gamma (AFCG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFC Gamma (AFCG). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2022 and was $0.55

Q
How much per share is the next AFC Gamma (AFCG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFC Gamma (AFCG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on April 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)?
A

AFC Gamma has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AFC Gamma (AFCG) was $0.55 and was paid out next on April 15, 2022.

