AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AFC Gamma beat estimated earnings by 8.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $12.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.21% drop in the share price the next day.

