AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AFC Gamma
The latest price target for AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG) was reported by Compass Point on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting AFCG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.40% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG) was provided by Compass Point, and AFC Gamma maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AFC Gamma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AFC Gamma was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AFC Gamma (AFCG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $17.50. The current price AFC Gamma (AFCG) is trading at is $17.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
