Aeris Environmental Ltd is engaged in the research, development, commercialization of proprietary technologies, and distribution of the AerisGuard products and provides HVAC/R Hygiene and Remediation Technology, and Energy Efficiency services. The company provides various solutions and products such as Aerisview, Aerisguard Polymers, Aeris Smarthub, Bioactive Coil Treatment, Multi Enzyme Coil Cleaner, Surface Treatment, HD Cleaner, and others. Its geographic reportable segments are Australia and International. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.