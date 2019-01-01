QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aeris Environmental Ltd is engaged in the research, development, commercialization of proprietary technologies, and distribution of the AerisGuard products and provides HVAC/R Hygiene and Remediation Technology, and Energy Efficiency services. The company provides various solutions and products such as Aerisview, Aerisguard Polymers, Aeris Smarthub, Bioactive Coil Treatment, Multi Enzyme Coil Cleaner, Surface Treatment, HD Cleaner, and others. Its geographic reportable segments are Australia and International. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.

Aeris Environmental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeris Environmental (AETLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeris Environmental (OTCPK: AETLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aeris Environmental's (AETLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aeris Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for Aeris Environmental (AETLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aeris Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeris Environmental (AETLF)?

A

The stock price for Aeris Environmental (OTCPK: AETLF) is $0.072 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 19:02:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeris Environmental (AETLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeris Environmental.

Q

When is Aeris Environmental (OTCPK:AETLF) reporting earnings?

A

Aeris Environmental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aeris Environmental (AETLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeris Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeris Environmental (AETLF) operate in?

A

Aeris Environmental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.