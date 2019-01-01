American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.920
Quarterly Revenue
$567.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.5B
Earnings History
American Equity Inv Questions & Answers
When is American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reporting earnings?
American Equity Inv (AEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.60.
What were American Equity Inv’s (NYSE:AEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $493.5M, which beat the estimate of $485M.
