GameStop-Themed Crypto Skyrockets Over 500% After Retailer Announces $1.75 Billion Investment Plan

A cryptocurrency named after GameStop Corp. GME blasted to triple-digit gains Wednesday after the video game retailer announced plans to raise over a billion dollars for investment purposes.

What happened: BNB Chain BNB/USD-based GameStop Coin (GME) soared a whopping 532% in the last 24 hours, defying the broader market correction. The memecoin recorded a significant surge in trader interest, with volume jumping by 53%.

GME outperformed blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which fell 1.21% and 2.30%, respectively.

Note that the token is unrelated to GameStop and merely seeks to capitalize on the hype surrounding the meme stock.

Why It Matters: The explosive rally came after GameStop announced a proposed private offering of $1.75 billion of 0.00% convertible senior notes to institutional buyers.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments "consistent" with its investment policy.

Notably, GameStop adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy earlier this year and made its first purchases, about 4,700 BTC for $512.6 million, last month.

GameStop reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million on Tuesday, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share

Price Action: At the time of writing, GME was exchanging hands at $0.000004406 down 0.75% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shares of GME plunged 11.2% in after-hours trading after closing 5.31% lower at $28.55 during Wednesday's regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading

