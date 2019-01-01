|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|1.040
|-0.0100
|REV
|509.660M
|514.599M
|4.939M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Equity Inv’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting AEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.60% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) is $37.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.
American Equity Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Equity Inv.
American Equity Inv is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.