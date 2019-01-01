QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.9 - 38.22
Vol / Avg.
825.3K/452.2K
Div / Yield
0.34/0.89%
52 Wk
26.21 - 44.49
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
7.47
Open
37.48
P/E
8.36
EPS
1.53
Shares
99.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:17AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is a financial services company. Its core business is selling fixed-index and fixed-rate annuity products through its subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The company is licensed to sell its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Its targeted clients are individuals aged 45-75 who are interested in accumulating tax-deferred savings or creating guaranteed lifetime income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.040 -0.0100
REV509.660M514.599M4.939M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Equity Inv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Equity Inv (AEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Equity Inv's (AEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Equity Inv (AEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting AEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.60% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Equity Inv (AEL)?

A

The stock price for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) is $37.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Equity Inv (AEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reporting earnings?

A

American Equity Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is American Equity Inv (AEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Equity Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does American Equity Inv (AEL) operate in?

A

American Equity Inv is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.