Advance Residence Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that engaged in the property leasing business. It was created through consolidation type merger between the former Advance Residence Investment Corporation and Nippon Residential Investment Corporation. In order to secure stable earnings and steady growth in assets under management, the company procures funds through loans, issuance of investment corporation bonds, issuance of units, and other means of financing for purchasing real estate properties and repaying its debts. The company primarily invests in residential real estate properties located in central Tokyo, and the Tokyo metropolitan area.