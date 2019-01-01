QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
97.96/3.06%
52 Wk
3200 - 3394
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
104.93
Open
-
P/E
34.3
Shares
1.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advance Residence Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that engaged in the property leasing business. It was created through consolidation type merger between the former Advance Residence Investment Corporation and Nippon Residential Investment Corporation. In order to secure stable earnings and steady growth in assets under management, the company procures funds through loans, issuance of investment corporation bonds, issuance of units, and other means of financing for purchasing real estate properties and repaying its debts. The company primarily invests in residential real estate properties located in central Tokyo, and the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advance Residence Investm Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advance Residence Investm (OTCPK: ADZZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advance Residence Investm's (ADZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advance Residence Investm.

Q

What is the target price for Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advance Residence Investm

Q

Current Stock Price for Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF)?

A

The stock price for Advance Residence Investm (OTCPK: ADZZF) is $3200 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 19:54:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advance Residence Investm.

Q

When is Advance Residence Investm (OTCPK:ADZZF) reporting earnings?

A

Advance Residence Investm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advance Residence Investm.

Q

What sector and industry does Advance Residence Investm (ADZZF) operate in?

A

Advance Residence Investm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.