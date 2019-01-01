Adyen (OTC:ADYEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adyen
The latest price target for Adyen (OTCPK: ADYEY) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ADYEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adyen (OTCPK: ADYEY) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Adyen initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adyen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adyen was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adyen (ADYEY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Adyen (ADYEY) is trading at is $16.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
