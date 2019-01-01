ñol

Adams Diversified Equity
(NYSE:ADX)
16.73
0.42[2.58%]
At close: May 27
16.72
-0.0100[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low16.44 - 16.75
52 Week High/Low15.3 - 22.33
Open / Close16.44 / 16.72
Float / Outstanding117.6M / 117.8M
Vol / Avg.156.8K / 194.1K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E2.99
50d Avg. Price17.32
Div / Yield0.2/1.20%
Payout Ratio53.31
EPS-
Total Float117.6M

Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX), Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Adams Diversified Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.11%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Adams Diversified Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adams Diversified Equity.

Q
What date did I need to own Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Adams Diversified Equity ($ADX) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adams Diversified Equity.

