Adverum Biotechnologies
(NASDAQ:ADVM)
1.075
-0.005[-0.46%]
Last update: 12:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.01 - 1.11
52 Week High/Low0.8 - 3.86
Open / Close1.08 / -
Float / Outstanding86.8M / 98.8M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap106.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float86.8M

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Adverum Biotechnologies Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)?
A

The latest price target for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) was reported by Chardan Capital on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting ADVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 179.07% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Adverum Biotechnologies maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adverum Biotechnologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adverum Biotechnologies was filed on July 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $3.00. The current price Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is trading at is $1.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

