Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Adverum Biotechnologies Questions & Answers
When is Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) reporting earnings?
Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which beat the estimate of $-0.37.
What were Adverum Biotechnologies’s (NASDAQ:ADVM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $463K, which beat the estimate of $300K.
