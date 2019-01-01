QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The technology allows the conversion of methanol, natural gas, biomass and others to electricity bypassing the need for hydrogen infrastructure. It serves automotive; aviation and power generation industries.

Advent Technologies Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADNWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advent Technologies Hldgs's (ADNWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advent Technologies Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW)?

A

The stock price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADNWW) is $0.5664 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:29:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q

When is Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADNWW) reporting earnings?

A

Advent Technologies Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADNWW) operate in?

A

Advent Technologies Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.