QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Applied Development Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its business activities are segmented as follows: Resort and Property Development segment which includes properties under development for commercial purposes; Property Investment segment includes mainly commercial properties that are held for capital appreciation or to earn rental income; and Investment Holding segment includes holding of unlisted investment fund, equity securities, debt instruments, equity-linked notes, and other assets. The majority of its revenue is derived from property investment. The group's operations are principally located in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China other than Hong Kong out of which the People's Republic of China contributes the vast majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied Development Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Development Hldgs (OTCPK: ADHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Development Hldgs's (ADHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied Development Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied Development Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF)?

A

The stock price for Applied Development Hldgs (OTCPK: ADHLF) is $0.012 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Development Hldgs.

Q

When is Applied Development Hldgs (OTCPK:ADHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Development Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Development Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Development Hldgs (ADHLF) operate in?

A

Applied Development Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.