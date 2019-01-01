Applied Development Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its business activities are segmented as follows: Resort and Property Development segment which includes properties under development for commercial purposes; Property Investment segment includes mainly commercial properties that are held for capital appreciation or to earn rental income; and Investment Holding segment includes holding of unlisted investment fund, equity securities, debt instruments, equity-linked notes, and other assets. The majority of its revenue is derived from property investment. The group's operations are principally located in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China other than Hong Kong out of which the People's Republic of China contributes the vast majority of revenue.