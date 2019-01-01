|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Applied Development Hldgs (OTCPK: ADHLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Applied Development Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Applied Development Hldgs
The stock price for Applied Development Hldgs (OTCPK: ADHLF) is $0.012 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Development Hldgs.
Applied Development Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Applied Development Hldgs.
Applied Development Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.