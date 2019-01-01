ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company's products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures. It serves the client base in the non-residential construction industry, such as general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, and other steel structure fabricators. The company operates in the United States and Canada.