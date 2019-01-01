QQQ
ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company's products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures. It serves the client base in the non-residential construction industry, such as general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, and other steel structure fabricators. The company operates in the United States and Canada.

ADF Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADF Group (ADFJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADF Group (OTCPK: ADFJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ADF Group's (ADFJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ADF Group.

Q

What is the target price for ADF Group (ADFJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ADF Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ADF Group (ADFJF)?

A

The stock price for ADF Group (OTCPK: ADFJF) is $1.37 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADF Group (ADFJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is ADF Group (OTCPK:ADFJF) reporting earnings?

A

ADF Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ADF Group (ADFJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADF Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ADF Group (ADFJF) operate in?

A

ADF Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.