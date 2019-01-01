ñol

ADF Group
(OTCPK:ADFJF)
1.2023
00
At close: May 26
1.2567
0.0544[4.53%]
After Hours: 4:17PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.2 - 1.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 32.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap39.2M
P/E5.32
50d Avg. Price1.25
Div / Yield0.02/1.29%
Payout Ratio6.9
EPS0.02
Total Float-

ADF Group (OTC:ADFJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ADF Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$47M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ADF Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ADF Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is ADF Group (OTCPK:ADFJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ADF Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ADF Group (OTCPK:ADFJF)?
A

There are no earnings for ADF Group

Q
What were ADF Group’s (OTCPK:ADFJF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ADF Group

