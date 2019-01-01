QQQ
Range
0.8 - 0.84
Vol / Avg.
2K/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
91.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.84
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
114.5M
Outstanding
Aldebaran Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones and forms part of a cluster of porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachon (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Mining). The firm is focused on the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Aldebaran Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aldebaran Resources (OTCQX: ADBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aldebaran Resources's (ADBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aldebaran Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aldebaran Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF)?

A

The stock price for Aldebaran Resources (OTCQX: ADBRF) is $0.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:28:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aldebaran Resources.

Q

When is Aldebaran Resources (OTCQX:ADBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Aldebaran Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aldebaran Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) operate in?

A

Aldebaran Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.