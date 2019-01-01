Aldebaran Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones and forms part of a cluster of porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachon (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Mining). The firm is focused on the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.