QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.08/3.64%
52 Wk
2.03 - 2.73
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
64.52
Open
-
P/E
16.46
EPS
0
Shares
655.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Formed by the merger of S.A. Portland Cement and Adelaide Cement in 1971, Adbri is an integrated cement, lime, concrete and aggregates, and concrete products business. Adbri currently sells about 3 million metric tons of cement and 1 million metric tons of lime per year, making it Australia's largest lime and second-largest cement supplier. Key geographic regions include Western Australia and South Australia with a focus on residential construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets including mining.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adbri Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adbri (ADBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adbri (OTCPK: ADBCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adbri's (ADBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adbri.

Q

What is the target price for Adbri (ADBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adbri

Q

Current Stock Price for Adbri (ADBCF)?

A

The stock price for Adbri (OTCPK: ADBCF) is $2.2 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 17:27:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adbri (ADBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adbri.

Q

When is Adbri (OTCPK:ADBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Adbri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adbri (ADBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adbri.

Q

What sector and industry does Adbri (ADBCF) operate in?

A

Adbri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.