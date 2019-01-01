Formed by the merger of S.A. Portland Cement and Adelaide Cement in 1971, Adbri is an integrated cement, lime, concrete and aggregates, and concrete products business. Adbri currently sells about 3 million metric tons of cement and 1 million metric tons of lime per year, making it Australia's largest lime and second-largest cement supplier. Key geographic regions include Western Australia and South Australia with a focus on residential construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets including mining.