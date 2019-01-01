QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.8 - 0.8
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.8K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.66 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
41.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.8
P/E
1.58
EPS
0
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Advanced Container Technologies Inc is in the business of selling and marketing proprietary plastic medical grade containers in the United States. The company's flagship product is Medtainer, which can store grind and shred pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas, and other solids or liquids. It's another product is GrowPods, which are specially modified insulated shipping containers in which plants, herbs, and spices may be grown hydroponically in a controlled environment. Its other products include Humidity pack inserts, Plastic lighter holders, Jars, and Lighters.

Advanced Container Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Container (ACTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Container (OTCPK: ACTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Container's (ACTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Container.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Container (ACTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Container

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Container (ACTX)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Container (OTCPK: ACTX) is $0.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Container (ACTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Container.

Q

When is Advanced Container (OTCPK:ACTX) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Container does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Container (ACTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Container.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Container (ACTX) operate in?

A

Advanced Container is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.