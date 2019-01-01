Advanced Container Technologies Inc is in the business of selling and marketing proprietary plastic medical grade containers in the United States. The company's flagship product is Medtainer, which can store grind and shred pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas, and other solids or liquids. It's another product is GrowPods, which are specially modified insulated shipping containers in which plants, herbs, and spices may be grown hydroponically in a controlled environment. Its other products include Humidity pack inserts, Plastic lighter holders, Jars, and Lighters.