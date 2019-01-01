|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Independence Holdings.
There is no analysis for Independence Holdings
The stock price for Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQR) is $9.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Independence Holdings.
Independence Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Independence Holdings.
Independence Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.