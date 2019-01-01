QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.69 - 9.72
Vol / Avg.
94.7K/78.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.54 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
602.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.69
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Independence Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independence Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Independence Holdings (ACQR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independence Holdings's (ACQR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independence Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Independence Holdings (ACQR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independence Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Holdings (ACQR)?

A

The stock price for Independence Holdings (NASDAQ: ACQR) is $9.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Holdings (ACQR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independence Holdings.

Q

When is Independence Holdings (NASDAQ:ACQR) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Independence Holdings (ACQR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Holdings (ACQR) operate in?

A

Independence Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.