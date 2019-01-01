QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.48/3.67%
52 Wk
34.95 - 40.28
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
95.7
Open
-
P/E
27.52
EPS
0.46
Shares
114.3M
Outstanding
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities (Electricity and Natural Gas); Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atco (ACLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atco (OTCPK: ACLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atco's (ACLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atco.

Q

What is the target price for Atco (ACLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atco

Q

Current Stock Price for Atco (ACLTF)?

A

The stock price for Atco (OTCPK: ACLTF) is $40.28 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:30:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atco (ACLTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Atco (OTCPK:ACLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Atco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atco (ACLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atco.

Q

What sector and industry does Atco (ACLTF) operate in?

A

Atco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.