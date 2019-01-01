ñol

Auckland Intl Airport
(OTCPK:ACKDF)
4.6575
00
At close: May 26
5.1355
0.4780[10.26%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.48 - 5.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.8K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E19.42
50d Avg. Price4.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Auckland Intl Airport (OTC:ACKDF), Dividends

Auckland Intl Airport issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Auckland Intl Airport generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.08%

Annual Dividend

$0.1463

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Auckland Intl Airport Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auckland Intl Airport. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on October 19, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF). The last dividend payout was on October 19, 2018 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on October 19, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK:ACKDF)?
A

Auckland Intl Airport has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Auckland Intl Airport (ACKDF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on October 19, 2018.

