ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Auckland Intl Airport
(OTCPK:ACKDF)
4.6575
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.48 - 5.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.8K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E19.42
50d Avg. Price4.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Auckland Intl Airport (OTC:ACKDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Auckland Intl Airport reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Auckland Intl Airport using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Auckland Intl Airport Questions & Answers

Q
When is Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK:ACKDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Auckland Intl Airport

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK:ACKDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Auckland Intl Airport

Q
What were Auckland Intl Airport’s (OTCPK:ACKDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Auckland Intl Airport

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.