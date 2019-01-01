American Coastal Insurance Corp
(NASDAQ:ACIC)
$7.44
0.08[1.09%]
Last update: 4:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$7.44
0[0.00%]
Open7.400Close7.440
Vol / Avg.168.752K / 489.012KMkt Cap322.944M
Day Range7.310 - 7.52552 Wk Range6.610 - 9.290

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

American Coastal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$83.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$502.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of American Coastal using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings?

A

American Coastal (ACIC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved