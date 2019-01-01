American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date Aug 10 EPS $0.650 Quarterly Revenue $83.2M Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30) $502.7M

Q When is American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) reporting earnings? A American Coastal ( ACIC ) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC)? A The Actual EPS was $0.65 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were American Coastal’s (NASDAQ:ACIC) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $83.2M , which beat the estimate of $0K .

