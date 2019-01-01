QQQ
Achison Inc is engaged in the advertising business through its website in the New York area. Its current services focus on website development, maintenance, and promotion.

Achison Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Achison (ACHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Achison (OTCPK: ACHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Achison's (ACHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Achison.

Q

What is the target price for Achison (ACHN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Achison (OTCPK: ACHN) was reported by SVB Leerink on October 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.30 expecting ACHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1160.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Achison (ACHN)?

A

The stock price for Achison (OTCPK: ACHN) is $0.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:10:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Achison (ACHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Achison.

Q

When is Achison (OTCPK:ACHN) reporting earnings?

A

Achison does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Achison (ACHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Achison.

Q

What sector and industry does Achison (ACHN) operate in?

A

Achison is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.