Agricultural Bank China
(OTCPK:ACGBY)
9.556
0.038[0.40%]
At close: May 27
8.97
-0.5860[-6.13%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low9.48 - 9.56
52 Week High/Low8.04 - 10.2
Open / Close9.48 / 9.56
Float / Outstanding- / 14B
Vol / Avg.8.9K / 34.4K
Mkt Cap133.8B
P/E3.85
50d Avg. Price9.41
Div / Yield0.81/8.51%
Payout Ratio27.87
EPS5
Total Float-

Agricultural Bank China (OTC:ACGBY), Dividends

Agricultural Bank China issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Agricultural Bank China generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 12, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Agricultural Bank China Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agricultural Bank China. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on August 1, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY). The last dividend payout was on August 1, 2012 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on August 1, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Agricultural Bank China (OTCPK:ACGBY)?
A

Agricultural Bank China has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Agricultural Bank China (ACGBY) was $0.42 and was paid out next on August 1, 2012.

