Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aurora Cannabis
The latest price target for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was reported by MKM Partners on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ACB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was provided by MKM Partners, and Aurora Cannabis upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aurora Cannabis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aurora Cannabis was filed on September 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aurora Cannabis (ACB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is trading at is $1.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
