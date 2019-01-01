Acadian Timber (OTC:ACAZF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acadian Timber (OTCPK: ACAZF) was reported by CIBC on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting ACAZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.24% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acadian Timber (OTCPK: ACAZF) was provided by CIBC, and Acadian Timber downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acadian Timber, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acadian Timber was filed on April 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acadian Timber (ACAZF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Acadian Timber (ACAZF) is trading at is $14.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
