ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Acadian Timber
(OTCPK:ACAZF)
14.63
-0.16[-1.08%]
At close: May 27
14.6667
0.0367[0.25%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.63 - 14.76
52 Week High/Low13.57 - 16.2
Open / Close14.76 / 14.63
Float / Outstanding- / 16.7M
Vol / Avg.1.6K / 2.1K
Mkt Cap245M
P/E18.39
50d Avg. Price14.96
Div / Yield0.9/6.18%
Payout Ratio113.73
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Acadian Timber (OTC:ACAZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Acadian Timber reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Acadian Timber using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Acadian Timber Questions & Answers

Q
When is Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Acadian Timber

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF)?
A

There are no earnings for Acadian Timber

Q
What were Acadian Timber’s (OTCPK:ACAZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Acadian Timber

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.