Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arbutus Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $10.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbutus Biopharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.24 -0.22 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.24 -0.23 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 2.87M 2.38M 2.12M 3.31M Revenue Actual 3.21M 3.34M 2.33M 2.11M

