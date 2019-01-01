American Bio Medica Corp is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling lateral flow immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. It also manufactures and sells drug testing products and provides bulk test strip manufacturing services to unaffiliated third parties on a contract basis. The company offers few urine tests which include Rapid Drug Screen, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, and Rapid TOX Cup II. Its target customer include workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.