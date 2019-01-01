QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
28.8K/94.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
American Bio Medica Corp is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling lateral flow immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. It also manufactures and sells drug testing products and provides bulk test strip manufacturing services to unaffiliated third parties on a contract basis. The company offers few urine tests which include Rapid Drug Screen, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, and Rapid TOX Cup II. Its target customer include workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

American Bio Medica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Bio Medica (ABMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Bio Medica (OTCQB: ABMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Bio Medica's (ABMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Bio Medica.

Q

What is the target price for American Bio Medica (ABMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Bio Medica

Q

Current Stock Price for American Bio Medica (ABMC)?

A

The stock price for American Bio Medica (OTCQB: ABMC) is $0.037 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Bio Medica (ABMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Bio Medica.

Q

When is American Bio Medica (OTCQB:ABMC) reporting earnings?

A

American Bio Medica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Bio Medica (ABMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Bio Medica.

Q

What sector and industry does American Bio Medica (ABMC) operate in?

A

American Bio Medica is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.