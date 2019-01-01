ñol

Ambev
(NYSE:ABEV)
2.965
0.025[0.85%]
At close: May 27
2.96
-0.0050[-0.17%]
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low2.93 - 3
52 Week High/Low2.5 - 3.95
Open / Close2.94 / 2.96
Float / Outstanding- / 15.7B
Vol / Avg.22M / 27.2M
Mkt Cap46.7B
P/E16.82
50d Avg. Price2.97
Div / Yield0.11/3.64%
Payout Ratio70.7
EPS0.22
Total Float-

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), Dividends

Ambev issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ambev generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.0149

Last Dividend

Ambev Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ambev (ABEV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambev. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on February 8, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Ambev (ABEV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambev (ABEV). The last dividend payout was on February 8, 2021 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Ambev (ABEV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambev (ABEV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on February 8, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)?
A

Ambev has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ambev (ABEV) was $0.01 and was paid out next on February 8, 2021.

