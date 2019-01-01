ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ABB
(NYSE:ABB)
30.87
0.50[1.65%]
At close: May 27
30.87
00
After Hours: 7:02PM EDT
Day High/Low30.55 - 30.87
52 Week High/Low27.74 - 39.11
Open / Close30.57 / 30.86
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap61.8B
P/E13.19
50d Avg. Price31.1
Div / Yield0.88/2.84%
Payout Ratio37.45
EPS0.31
Total Float-

ABB (NYSE:ABB), Dividends

ABB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ABB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.537

Last Dividend

Mar 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ABB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ABB (ABB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on March 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ABB (ABB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABB (ABB). The last dividend payout was on March 30, 2022 and was $0.54

Q
How much per share is the next ABB (ABB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABB (ABB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on March 30, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for ABB (NYSE:ABB)?
A

ABB has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ABB (ABB) was $0.54 and was paid out next on March 30, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.