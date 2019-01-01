QQQ
Range
10.64 - 11.17
Vol / Avg.
34.4K/128.7K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.58%
52 Wk
9.69 - 14.09
Mkt Cap
130.9B
Payout Ratio
30.59
Open
11.17
P/E
19.79
Shares
12.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
AIA is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company is one of the largest pan-Asian insurance providers with a wide range of products including retirement savings plans, life insurance, and accident and health insurance. AIA was previously part of AIG and went for a separate listing in Hong Kong in 2010. The firm also provides employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. AIA is present in 18 markets and serves the holders of more than 30 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

Analyst Ratings

AIA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIA Group (AAIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIA Group (OTCPK: AAIGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIA Group's (AAIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIA Group.

Q

What is the target price for AIA Group (AAIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AIA Group (AAIGF)?

A

The stock price for AIA Group (OTCPK: AAIGF) is $10.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIA Group (AAIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIA Group.

Q

When is AIA Group (OTCPK:AAIGF) reporting earnings?

A

AIA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIA Group (AAIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AIA Group (AAIGF) operate in?

A

AIA Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.