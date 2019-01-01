Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$3.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.4M
Earnings History
Arlington Asset Inv Questions & Answers
When is Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) reporting earnings?
Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.60.
What were Arlington Asset Inv’s (NYSE:AAIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
