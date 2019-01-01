QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
111.9K/76.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
America Great Health operates as a biotechnology company. The company focuses on protein and peptide small molecular drugs research and development, diagnostic and medical devices with AI cloud computing, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine and supplements, as well as invests in technologies and integrates with business development for the healthcare ecosystem.

America Great Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America Great Health (AAGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America Great Health (OTCPK: AAGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America Great Health's (AAGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for America Great Health.

Q

What is the target price for America Great Health (AAGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for America Great Health

Q

Current Stock Price for America Great Health (AAGH)?

A

The stock price for America Great Health (OTCPK: AAGH) is $0.0731 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:53:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does America Great Health (AAGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for America Great Health.

Q

When is America Great Health (OTCPK:AAGH) reporting earnings?

A

America Great Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is America Great Health (AAGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America Great Health.

Q

What sector and industry does America Great Health (AAGH) operate in?

A

America Great Health is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.