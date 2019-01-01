ñol

America Great Health
(OTCPK:AAGH)
0.0244
-0.0021[-7.97%]
At close: May 27
0.0244
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low0.02 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.23
Open / Close0.03 / 0.02
Float / Outstanding11.4B / 21.1B
Vol / Avg.398.2K / 135.7K
Mkt Cap514.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

America Great Health (OTC:AAGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

America Great Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of America Great Health using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

America Great Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is America Great Health (OTCPK:AAGH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for America Great Health

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for America Great Health (OTCPK:AAGH)?
A

There are no earnings for America Great Health

Q
What were America Great Health’s (OTCPK:AAGH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for America Great Health

