ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Agilent Technologies
(NYSE:A)
130.54
6.69[5.40%]
At close: May 27
130.55
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low124.49 - 130.77
52 Week High/Low112.64 - 179.57
Open / Close124.92 / 130.55
Float / Outstanding298.2M / 299M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap39B
P/E31.53
50d Avg. Price126.66
Div / Yield0.84/0.64%
Payout Ratio19.52
EPS0.92
Total Float298.2M

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Dividends

Agilent Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Agilent Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.62%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Apr 5

Next Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Agilent Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Agilent Technologies (A) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Agilent Technologies (A) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Agilent Technologies ($A) will be on July 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Agilent Technologies (A) shares by July 5, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Agilent Technologies (A) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Agilent Technologies (A) will be on July 1, 2022 and will be $0.27

Q
What is the dividend yield for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)?
A

The most current yield for Agilent Technologies (A) is 0.88% and is payable next on July 27, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.