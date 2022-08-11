Capital Hilton Hosts the Second Annual DC Festival of Magic Over Labor Day Weekend

The Second Annual DC Festival of Magic returns to the Capital Hilton with headliners Bob Sheets, Rahaan Jackson and more!

WASHINGTON, August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From September 2-4, 2022, the legendary Capital Hilton welcomes the return of the DC Festival of Magic for the second year. Guests can plan a magical Labor Day Weekend getaway or a memorable staycation in the nation's capital at the historic property. Located within walking distance to some of the city's top attractions, guests can truly discover why D.C. is the "Magic Capital of the Country," with several exciting and mind-boggling performances and special room packages.

DC's Festival of Magic features performances all weekend long from a lineup of some of the region's best magicians, which was curated by master mentalist Brian Curry. The weekend of events includes:

Friday, September 2

7 p.m. – Magician Ran'D Shine is known for performing "Real Magic for Real People." In other words, no video edits, no actors, just pure mind-boggling magic entertainment. Mr. Shine's magical style draws from his playful interactive relationship with his audience combined with his psychological engaging illusions and sleight of hand.

8 p.m. – Last year's Magician of the Year award winner, Rahaan Jackson uses sleight of hand the way an artist uses brush strokes. Guests may not see them, but the result is breathtaking.

Saturday, September 3

2 p.m. – Join the All-Stars of Close-Up Magic for an intimate show like you've seen before. Seating is strictly limited so guests can have a great seat to enjoy world-class close-up magic. The three performers will leave you gasping in amazement.

7 p.m. – Award-wining Bob Sheets is hailed as one of the top comedy magicians in the nation and will leave guests laughing all night long.

Sunday, September 4

1 p.m. – Family Magic Class – Perfect for fans of magic of all ages, for one hour, the best in the business will provide complimentary hands-on instruction for every member of the family.

7 p.m. – He's a lifelong creator, performer, and leading mind in magic and she brings style, excitement, and mind reading with moxie. Smash it all together with a dollop of charm and you get Couple of Magicians.

Book here for hotel reservations for DC's Festival of Magic and enjoy room rates starting from $151+ per night which includes two complimentary cocktails at the Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge. Guests can also book the hotel's Suite Escape package here featuring up to 30 percent off of a two-night stay, a $75 food and beverage credit, and late check-out based on availability.

The hotel's bar, which has been transformed into Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge for the summer, will be serving magic cocktails each evening with beverages and specials that will surprise and delight like the Houdini-tini and Truth Serum, and bites to accompany and satisfy along with sleight of hand expert and 2021 Magician of the Year winner Rahaan Jackson performing tricks up close. Rahaan stars in the acclaimed 'Washington Magic' show. He performs vibrant, interactive, modern-styled magic designed to captivate all.

Capital Hilton is blocks away from museums, monuments, and other historical sites along with a plethora of dining and shopping options. The iconic Capital Hilton provides a convenient location to experience all DC has to offer and create new magic memories.

For more than 75 years, Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike, and there is much to discover about the history of the iconic hotel. Families will relish the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves into history both at Capital Hilton and in Washington, D.C.

The Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1-202-393-1000.

