Metalworking Fluids Market to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abitec, AMILE Industries Pvt. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metalworking fluids market is expected to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.74% during the