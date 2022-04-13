Markus Schulz Announces First Summer 2022 Dates at Tox Ibiza

International producer and DJ, Markus Schulz, announces the first of what's to be many more dates on his summer 2022 tour calendar.
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally acclaimed electronic music DJ, producer and recording artist, Markus Schulz, accelerates his new and innovative "Down the Rabbit Hole" nightclub concept for summer 2022. Music fans and admirers of Schulz's ever-increasing, euphoric, techno-led movement are invited to create special memories with him at the party known as "Tox Ibiza." The initial open-to-close experiences emanating from the magical island of Ibiza are June 28th, July 12th and August 2nd, with further dates being announced as the season approaches. Tickets are available at: toxibiza.com
Said Christian Parth, Director of Events for Tox Ibiza, about the upcoming Markus Schulz DJ performances, "I'm so glad to have been following the musical journey of Markus Schulz over the past several years. I and my team are very excited to bring this global artist's new sound to Ibiza this summer!" Supporting DJs and additional artists will soon be announced on the lineup.
Located inside the Destino Pacha resort, Tox Ibiza is the hottest entertainment destination for nightlife and music located on the Balearic island of Ibiza, Spain.
For more information on Markus Schulz, contact EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS (U.S.), +1(917) 318-3758, and visit https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com.
For more information on Tox Ibiza, visit: https://destinopacha.com/en/destinoibiza-events/tox/. Tox Ibiza is located inside Destino Pacha, located at Avenida Cap Martinet S/N – 07819. Sta. Eulalia del Rio (Ibiza) Tel. (+34) 971 31 74 11.
