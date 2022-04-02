LEEDS PRESS CORP ANNOUNCES, The Legendary Playwright, Dr. Mildred Summerville and Multi-Award-Winning Gospel Playwright publishes her Autobiography

The Gospel Image selected her stage play "Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child" for the Gospel Stage Play of the Year Award, and Distinguished Career Achievement Wards from Church God Network. She also founded a community-based nonprofit organization called Tall One Outreach Ministries. The title "Tall One" is a nickname Summerville's pastor Dr. Shirley Caesar (Queen of Gospel), affectionately gave her alluding to her six-foot stature. She currently promotes The Wilson Idol, initially produced in 2013, a community-based talent show that showcases talented individuals in creative arts, song, dance, instrumentation, and the spoken word.

ATLANTA, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A native of Wilson, North Carolina, Dr. Mildred Summerville has always been a creative dynamo. She is a graduate of Fayetteville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, has a Master of Education degree from Bowling Green State University, and a Principal's Certificate in Educational Administration from East Carolina University. Subsequently received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism from Global International Alliance University.

Summerville has served as a coach, athletic director, lead teacher, curriculum specialist, and accreditation visiting committee member during her career. In addition to her academic tenure, she served as both an assistant principal and principal. Committed to her community and the furtherance of working with the next generation of leaders, Summerville remains active in a variety of professional and civic organizations (including Phi Delta Kappa, the Principal's Assistant Principal's Association, Wilson Multicultural Business Partnership, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Fayetteville State University Chancellor's Club, and Darden Trojan Athletic Heritage Association).

In that vein, in memory of her parents, Dr. Summerville founded the James and Leanther Summerville Academy, an educational initiative known for its success as a community-based alternative school allowing suspended students to continue their education. Having received many honorable accolades, Summerville's alternative school epitomizes her life's dream, which is to help the youth of Wilson in the areas of Education and The Arts. She was awarded two Lifetime Achievement Awards from president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden's administrations. Dr. Summerville received the Resa Mitchell Award, The Talent Show of the Year Award, The Playwright & Gospel Stage Play of The Year Award, and the Gospel Playwright of the Year Award.

The Gospel Image selected her stage play "Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child" for the Gospel Stage Play of the Year Award, and Distinguished Career Achievement Wards from Church God Network. She also founded a community-based nonprofit organization called Tall One Outreach Ministries. The title "Tall One" is a nickname Summerville's pastor Dr. Shirley Caesar (Queen of Gospel), affectionately gave her alluding to her six-foot stature. She currently promotes The Wilson Idol, initially produced in 2013, a community-based talent show that showcases talented individuals in creative arts, song, dance, instrumentation, and the spoken word.

Her stage play "Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child" earned rave reviews after its performances and has featured well-known gospleteers, Melvin Williams, Evelyn Turrentine- Agree, Leanne Faine, Dana Crissy Collins of The Family That Preys (2008) a Tyler Perry's Productions, and Dorinda Clark to name a few. In addition, Summerville's play was showcased in Columbus, Georgia, premiering, The Queen of Gospel, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Trina Jeffrie, AKA Sister Cantaloupe, The Late Shawn McLemore, and Ronda McLemore. It was also staged in front of an over-powering audience at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington starring Le'Andria Johnson.

Dr. Summerville is an active member of Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. She serves as an Armor Bearer for Pastor Shirley Caesar and an adjutant for Bishop Aaron McNair. During her association and work with the renowned gospel artist, Summerville realized a zeal and talent for concert promotion. Since 2001, she has worked to promote many concerts, including Save a Youth Concert and those headlined by Pastor Shirley Caesar, Bishop F. C. Barnes, McDonald Sisters, Evelyn Turrentine-Agee, Albertina Walker, Dorothy Norwood, the Williams Brothers, Tracy Worth, Harvey Watkins, Troy Sneed, the Sensational Nightingales, Neal Roberson, and Leanne Faine.

Dr. Summerville is an honored professional in the National Directory of Who's Who in Executives and Professionals, an elite member of The Heritage Registry of Who's Who, a New York-based biographical publication. The National Association of Professional Women honored Dr. Summerville for her outstanding leadership, commitment within her profession, and employment at Summerville Promotion and Production Company. W.I.D.U. Radio & TCP Magazine honored Summerville as a Hometown Hero for the city of Wilson, North Carolina.

Media Contact

Reuben Wanjala, Leeds Press Corp, 1 323-230-0062, info@leedspress.com

SOURCE Leeds Press Corp