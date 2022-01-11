Gantry Industrial Robots Market to Reach USD 4.65 Billion by 2028; Increasing Operational Applications of Gantry Robots to Bode Well for the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gantry industrial robots market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its report titled "Gantry Industrial Robots Market, 2021-2028". One of the factors encouraging the growth of the market is the ongoing automation in industries and production processes. The rapid improvement in production and delivery with the help of industrial robots will fuel demand among industries.

In addition, increasing operational applications of gantry robots due to their advantages in the manufacturing process and material handling for many industries will further create opportunities for the market. The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and USD 2.52 billion in 2021.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 4.65 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.41 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Application, Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Persistent Innovations in Industry Automation to Spur Demand for Gantry Robots High Robot Production in China to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific Acquisition of Life Robotics by FANUC CORPORATION to Impetus Development





COVID-19 Impact :

Many companies saw a fall in market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic; thus, the use of industrial robots is regarded to be extremely important for this period, in order to overcome the obstacles faced globally during the epidemic. However, closure of production facilities and lockdown regulations are likely to increase the usage of industrial robots in the near future. Because of the inconvenience caused by this compliance in various areas of the world and across economies, industrial units have been dispersed, and labourers have been displaced.

Market Segments:

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, heavy engineering machinery, aerospace & railway, and others. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into 4-axis, 3-axis, 2-axis, 1-axis, and others (6-axis). On the basis of application, the market is classified into welding, palletizing, handling, and others. Geograhically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the report include?

The report focuses on all the parts and structures of the market. It offers superior insights and provides accurate data about all the prevailing trends of the market. It is contained after insightful analysis and highly indulging research to aid key players, financers, stakeholders, potential investors, and backers. The report provides a brief overview of the competitors and companies operating the market. The study involves market drivers, market restraints, recent trends, new developments, product launches, and acquisitions & mergers.

Drivers and Restraints :

Persistent Innovations in Industry Automation to Spur Demand for Gantry Robots

The growing demand for customized products at competitive prices has prompted the production and delivery process. This escalated the adoption of the automated production process. Automation allows manufacturers to retain and relocate production in established economies without sacrificing on the cost. Automation in manufacturing process surges the consistency of production with more precision & accuracy. Furthermore, the combination of intelligent systems in automation has made the production process easy. This has reduced and improved the complexity and control of machines. In addition, localization and regionalization of the manufacturing process has resulted in the demand for gantry robots, which, in turn, will boost the gantry industrial robots market trends.

Regional Insights-

High Robot Production in China to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.17 billion in 2020 due to the world´s largest robot industry in China. North America is projected to hold a considerable gantry industrial robots market share owing to ongoing inclination towards automated production. This will strengthen the U.S. industries in both domestic and global markets. In addition, Europe as a whole is predominantly far advanced in terms of automation.

Competitive Landscape :

Acquisition of Life Robotics by FANUC CORPORATION to Impetus Development

With increased technical developments, this market is developing, and many well-known brands, as well as some regional companies, are competing to meet the rising demand. FANUC CORPORATION, a group of companies that provide automation products and services such as robotics and computer numerical control wireless systems announced the acquisition of Life Robotics, a manufacturer of collaborative robots. The companies revealed that the new strategic development was the first acquisition in 15 years. Fanuc objective is to expand its lineup of collaborative robots to meet growing demand. The acquisition will cater to the demand for cartesian industrial robots and subsequently accelerate the growth of the market.

Key Development :

March 2021: Yaskawa Electric Corporation announced that the cumulative shipments of their first all-electric industrial robot MOTOMAN-L10 reached of 500,000 units.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Leading Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Gantry Industrial Robots Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Have been provided for 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share List of Companies Profiled

Gudel Group AG Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Liebherr Kuka AG PARKER HANNIFIN CORP ABB Ltd. FANUC CORPORATION Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd (TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., Ltd.) Bosch Rexroth Corporation Sage Automation Inc.

Annexure / Appendix

Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017 – 2028

By Type (Value) 1-Axis 2-Axis 3-Axis 4-Axis Others (6 Axis) By Application (Value) Handling Palletizing Welding Others (Dispensing) By Industry (Value) Packaging Automotive Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Semiconductors & Electronics Heavy Engineering Machinery Aerospace & Railway Others (Plastic Industry, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

