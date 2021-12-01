Smart Solar Market to Reach USD 13.33 Billion by 2027 Backed by High Installation of Solar Energy Grids, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart solar market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 13.33 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.95% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the growing acceptance of the Paris Climate Change Agreement by several countries globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, "Smart Solar Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Remote Metering, And Others), By Device (Smart Solar Meters, Intelligrid, and Radio-Frequency Identification [RFID]), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report mentions that the market stood at USD 8.52 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to high demand for advanced systems in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-solar-market-103762





List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Itron Inc. (U.S.)

Aeris (U.S.)

Solnet Group (Netherlands)

Solar Data Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Siemens (Germany)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

HCL Technologies (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 9.95 % 2027 Value Projection USD 13.33 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.52 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Size, Share, Analysis, Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Acceptance of Paris Climate Change Agreement by Several Countries Across the Globe to Boost Market Growth Growing Installation of Solar Energy Grids to Propel Market Growth High Demand for Smart Solar Technology to Drive Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Land Use Constraint & High Operational & Maintenance Cost to Hinder Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact: Disruption in Supply Chain Stall Large Solar Installation Project

The lockdown imposed by government agencies globally has led to drastic disruption in the supply chain of several industries. Amongst them, the global market has suffered significantly owing to stalling of several large solar installation projects across the globe. However, an effective decision from the government, along with the cooperation of several companies is expected to boost the operations in the renewable energy field by adhering to the social distancing norms in the near future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-solar-market-103762





Smart solar systems are modules that are integrated with DC power optimizers and aid in maximizing power levels across solar panels. Owing to their several benefits such as reduction in costs, efficient monitoring, and reliable communication, advanced solar is adopted by several economies globally.



What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Paris Climate Change Agreement to Augment Growth

In 2015, the Paris Climate Change Agreement was formed that comprised several nations working under a common cause to combat climate change. It aimed to strengthen the response for climate change globally by ensuring that the world temperature will be below 2 degrees Celsius as per the pre-industrial levels. The growing acceptance of the agreement by several nations to deal with the impact of climate change is expected to boost the demand for this solar across the globe. Additionally, the growing focus on installing smart solar grids is likely to favor the global smart solar market growth during the forecast period.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-solar-market-103762





SEGMENTATION

Utility Segment Held 41.9% Market Share in 2019

The utility segment, based on application, held a market share of about 41.9% in 2019 and is expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing number of utility-scale solar projects to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Advanced Solar Projects to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the increasing number of advanced solar projects in the region. North America stood at USD 2.70 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience exponential growth backed by the growing number of smart city projects in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Quick Buy: Smart Solar Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103762





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Acquisition to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global smart solar market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain their presence. Additionally, the large companies are focusing on acquiring smaller companies to expand their smart solar systems portfolio and brighten their prospects in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

January 2018 – Itron, Inc, a leading consulting services company, announced the acquisition of Silver Spring Networks, Inc. According to the company, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its global position to deliver advanced technology solutions and further improve the operational activities of the enterprises.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porter Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Solar Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Smart Solar Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Asset Management Network Monitoring Meter Data Management Remote Metering Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Device

Smart Solar Meters IntelliGrid Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Residential Commercial & Industrial Utility Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Smart Solar Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Asset Management Network Monitoring Meter Data Management Remote Metering Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Device

Smart Solar Meters IntelliGrid Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Residential Commercial & Industrial Utility Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Residential Commercial & Industrial Utility Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Residential Commercial & Industrial Utility



TOC Continued…!





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-solar-market-103762





Have a Look at other related Reports:

Metal Air Battery Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Metal (Zinc-Air, Lithium-Air, Aluminum-Air, Iron-Air, Others), By Type (Primary, Secondary/Rechargeable), By Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Stationary Power, Military Devices, Electronic Devices) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028



Russia Gas Generator Market Size , Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Up to 100 kVA, 100-350 kVA, 350-750 kVA, 750-1000 kVA, 1000-2000 kVA, 2000-3000 kVA, and Above 3000 kVA), By End-user (Mining, Data Centers, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism/Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Residential, Agricultural/Greenhouse, Water Treatment/Landfill, Power Utilities, Cold Storage Warehouse, and Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Service (Inspection, Cleaning, Repair, and Refurbishment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Oilfield Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Process (Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, and Others), By Solution (Services, Software, and Hardware), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

High Voltage Cables Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-smart-solar-market-10410



